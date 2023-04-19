Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,550,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,356. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.