Hedron (HDRN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.96 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $89.96 million and approximately $276,463.83 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

