HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €24.20 ($26.30) and last traded at €24.47 ($26.60). 688,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,942% from the average session volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.90 ($27.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.