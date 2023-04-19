Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

