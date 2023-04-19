Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. 957,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

