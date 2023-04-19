Herbst Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,137.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.66. 20,067,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,365,227. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

