Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Bank of America

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

