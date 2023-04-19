Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.83. Highway shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 4,258 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.