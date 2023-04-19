Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.83. Highway shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 4,258 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Highway Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.