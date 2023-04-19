HilleVax (HLVX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HilleVax to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HilleVax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1018 4071 11137 171 2.64

Profitability

HilleVax presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.81%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.17%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares HilleVax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,287.04% -143.28% -40.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -1.04 HilleVax Competitors $712.38 million $88.53 million -2.92

HilleVax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HilleVax beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

