Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,038 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $74.43. 93,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,278. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

