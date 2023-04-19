Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 141,626 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,626 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL remained flat at $24.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,950. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.