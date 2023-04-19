Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.01 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.01 million and $63.72 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.22565539 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $59,413,188.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.