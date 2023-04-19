Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 297,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 428,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

