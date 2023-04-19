Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

