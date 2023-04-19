H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.22

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.22 and traded as high as C$12.47. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.44, with a volume of 409,767 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.80.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

