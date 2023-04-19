HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.25

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 433,680 shares.

HSS Hire Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.76. The firm has a market cap of £89.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,214.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

