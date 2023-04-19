Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS HOYFF remained flat at $34.50 during trading on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

