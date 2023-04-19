Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Handelsbanken raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS HOYFF remained flat at $34.50 during trading on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.