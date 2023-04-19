Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,618,900 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,189.0 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Hulic has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

