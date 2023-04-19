Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.47

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 1881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

