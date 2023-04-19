Hydro One (TSE:H) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.33.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.84. 291,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,786. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.06. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.87 and a 52 week high of C$40.68.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7612732 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

