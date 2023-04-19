Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €143.20 ($155.65) and last traded at €142.10 ($154.46). Approximately 12,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €138.40 ($150.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($208.70) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $895.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.03.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.