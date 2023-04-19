Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €143.20 ($155.65) and last traded at €142.10 ($154.46). Approximately 12,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €138.40 ($150.43).
Several research analysts have weighed in on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($208.70) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $895.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.03.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
