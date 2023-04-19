Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 758,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,713. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.40%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

