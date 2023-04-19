ICON Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ICON has a market capitalization of $302.97 million and $23.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,610,346 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
Buying and Selling ICON
