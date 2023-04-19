ICON Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ICON has a market capitalization of $302.97 million and $23.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,610,346 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

