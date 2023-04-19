iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Price Performance

Shares of IH stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.23. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

