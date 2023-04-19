Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

