Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.