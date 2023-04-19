Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.01. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1,557 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.08.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$422.73 million for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Further Reading

