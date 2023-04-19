Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 224303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

