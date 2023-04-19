Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 41,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,308. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $12.16.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.