Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 41,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,308. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

