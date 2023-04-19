Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.22

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and traded as high as $100.65. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $100.62, with a volume of 7,946,454 shares changing hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

