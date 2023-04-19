Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,557,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 1,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 677.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

IFNNF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

