ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $28,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,672. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.4101 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

