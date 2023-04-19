Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.0 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $2.71 during trading on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.
About Innate Pharma
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.