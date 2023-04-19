Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,648,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,689,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,291. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

