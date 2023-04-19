Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 35,714 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $147,855.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Codexis Stock Performance
CDXS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 695,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $279.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $17.66.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
