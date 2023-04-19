Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 758,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,858. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

