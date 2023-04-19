Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells 11,429 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director David P. Southwell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $583,221.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 830,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,840. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

