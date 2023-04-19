Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25.

On Friday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.24. 489,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,542. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.