Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CSGP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 212,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

