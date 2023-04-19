Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.64 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.85. The stock had a trading volume of 296,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $237.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

