Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 9,591,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,862,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

