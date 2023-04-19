Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 16,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.