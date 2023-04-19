Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 21,197 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,544 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.66.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,693,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,102,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.