Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,968. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.