Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $246.16. 315,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

