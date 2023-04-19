Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $700.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

