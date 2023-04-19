Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

