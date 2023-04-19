Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. 140,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,401. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.