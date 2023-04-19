Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of IBKR opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,298,600 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

