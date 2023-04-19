Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 141,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.