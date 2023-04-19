International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

